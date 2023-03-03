George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 11 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 24 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.

