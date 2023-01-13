George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 21%.
The figures also show that eight new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to January 9. This was up from seven in the previous seven days.