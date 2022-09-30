George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 14 Covid-19 patients in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 22 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to September 26. This was up from 14 in the previous seven days.