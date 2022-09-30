George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 14 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.