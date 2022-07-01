George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 16 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from 11 on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.