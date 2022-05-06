George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 28 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 68% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 56.

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.