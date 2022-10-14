George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
There were 12 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.
The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to October 10. This was down from 31 in the previous seven days.