George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 23 Covid-19 patients in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 23 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.
There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.