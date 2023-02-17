George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 23 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to February 13. This was up from 19 in the previous seven days.