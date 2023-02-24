George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.

Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.