George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 27 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.
There were 13 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to January 23. This was up from 18 in the previous seven days.