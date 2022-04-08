George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 50 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 75% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.
Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.
The figures also show that 66 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 78 in the previous seven days.