George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 75 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 75 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was up from 33 on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.
The figures also show that 135 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to July 10. This was up from 40 in the previous seven days.