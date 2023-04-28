George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were nine beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.

