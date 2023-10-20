George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 37% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 12 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to October 13.