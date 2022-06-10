George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on May 31.

The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 74% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.

Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.