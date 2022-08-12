George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.



The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 93% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 75.

Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.