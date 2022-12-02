George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.