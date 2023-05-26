George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.