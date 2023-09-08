Register
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to Sep-01.