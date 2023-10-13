George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 8 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to October 6.