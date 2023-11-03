George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 29 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,586 people in hospital with Covid as of October 29.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to October 27.