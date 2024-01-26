George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was down from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to January 19.