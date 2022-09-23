George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for nine Covid-19 patients in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 14 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.