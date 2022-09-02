George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,658 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 144 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to August 29. This was down from 18 in the previous seven days.