George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was down from five on the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.
Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to May 29. This was down from six in the previous seven days.