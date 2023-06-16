George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

Most Popular

The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to June 9.