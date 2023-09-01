George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to August 25.