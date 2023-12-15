George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was down from three on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to December 8.