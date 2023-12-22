George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to December 15.