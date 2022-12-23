George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.