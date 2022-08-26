George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 83% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 17 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from 31 in the previous seven days.