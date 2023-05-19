George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.