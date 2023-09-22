George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to September 15.