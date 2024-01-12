George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to January 5.