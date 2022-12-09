George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

There were 10 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.