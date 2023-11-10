George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to November 3.