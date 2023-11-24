George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to November 17.