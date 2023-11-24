Register
BREAKING

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to November 17.