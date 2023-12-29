George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the week to December 22.