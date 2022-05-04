Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hawkesbury Village Kitchen at The Boat Inn, Blackhorse Road, Longford; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Frannie Annie's at 4 Manor Court Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: The Galley Coffee Shop (Harbour Centre) at 12b Congreve Walk, Bedworth; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Asda Superstore, Newtown Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Home Cook at CV11; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Cafe Turkiye at 11-17 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Attleborough Sports Club at Attleborough Sports Club Site 63a017, Marston Lane, Nuneaton; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Nuneaton Bowling Club at 112a Higham Lane, Nuneaton; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Fife Street Social Club at 64 Fife Street, Nuneaton; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Haunchwood Sports and Social Club at Haunchwood Institute, Valley Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: The Horseshoes at 2 Heath End Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Bedworth Cricket Club at Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on April 27