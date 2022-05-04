Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hawkesbury Village Kitchen at The Boat Inn, Blackhorse Road, Longford; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Frannie Annie's at 4 Manor Court Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: The Galley Coffee Shop (Harbour Centre) at 12b Congreve Walk, Bedworth; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Asda Superstore, Newtown Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Home Cook at CV11; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Cafe Turkiye at 11-17 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Attleborough Sports Club at Attleborough Sports Club Site 63a017, Marston Lane, Nuneaton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Nuneaton Bowling Club at 112a Higham Lane, Nuneaton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Fife Street Social Club at 64 Fife Street, Nuneaton; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Haunchwood Sports and Social Club at Haunchwood Institute, Valley Road, Nuneaton; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Horseshoes at 2 Heath End Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 24

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: