Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 3 Mill Street, Bedworth; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: The Mayor's Cafe at The Mayor'S Cafe Miners Welfare Park, Rye Piece Ringway, Bedworth; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Bedworth Leisure Centre Cafe at Bedworth Leisure Centre, Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Disco Bowl Nuneaton at St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on December 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Old Black Bank at 4 Black Bank, Exhall; rated on January 7

• Rated 5: The Boat at The Boat Inn, Blackhorse Road, Longford; rated on January 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: