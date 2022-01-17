Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 3 Mill Street, Bedworth; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: The Mayor's Cafe at The Mayor'S Cafe Miners Welfare Park, Rye Piece Ringway, Bedworth; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Bedworth Leisure Centre Cafe at Bedworth Leisure Centre, Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Disco Bowl Nuneaton at St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on December 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Black Bank at 4 Black Bank, Exhall; rated on January 7
• Rated 5: The Boat at The Boat Inn, Blackhorse Road, Longford; rated on January 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Pazzo at 13 Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on November 26