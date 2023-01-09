Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The League of Friends, at George Eliot Hospital, College Street, Nuneaton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.

And Tim Hortons, at Frankie And Bennys Bermuda Park, St Davids Way, Nuneaton was also given a score of five on January 4.