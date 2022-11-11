Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Greek Zante Street, at 4 Abbey Green, Nuneaton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And Jaffa Shawarma, at Unit 2, 60 Queens Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of five on November 9.