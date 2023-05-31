Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Copper Beech Cafe at 6 Copper Beech Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 30

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Al's Pizza & Pasta @ Hish Pizza & BBQ at Unit 5 The Cherry Tree, 229 Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Continental Pizza & BBQ's at 244 Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: CND PICIOCA LTD at 110 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 15

    • Rated 5: Greek Zante Street at 4 Abbey Green, Nuneaton; rated on May 15