Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Copper Beech Cafe at 6 Copper Beech Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 30

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Al's Pizza & Pasta @ Hish Pizza & BBQ at Unit 5 The Cherry Tree, 229 Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Continental Pizza & BBQ's at 244 Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: CND PICIOCA LTD at 110 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 15

Advertisement

Advertisement