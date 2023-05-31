Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Copper Beech Cafe at 6 Copper Beech Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Al's Pizza & Pasta @ Hish Pizza & BBQ at Unit 5 The Cherry Tree, 229 Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Continental Pizza & BBQ's at 244 Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: CND PICIOCA LTD at 110 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Greek Zante Street at 4 Abbey Green, Nuneaton; rated on May 15