Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dawn Till Dusk takeaway at 296 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: The Longshoot Motel at The Long Shoot, Nuneaton; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Middlemarch Farm at Bermuda Park, St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on October 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Zaynes Indian Cuisine Ltd at Unit 1, School Road, Bulkington; rated on July 28