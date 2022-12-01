Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Standing Stones Kitchen at CV12; rated on November 24

    • Rated 5: Kumar Kitchen at CV11; rated on November 17

    • Rated 5: Ego @ The Cedar Tree at Avenue Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 14

    • Rated 5: Baxter Hog Roast Co. at Gorse Farm, Lutterworth Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Fox Inn at The Square, Nuneaton; rated on November 21

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Hot Food Paradise at 126 Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on November 24

    • Rated 5: New Gurkha at Unit 3, 60 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 16