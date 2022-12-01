Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Standing Stones Kitchen at CV12; rated on November 24
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Kumar Kitchen at CV11; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Ego @ The Cedar Tree at Avenue Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 14
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Baxter Hog Roast Co. at Gorse Farm, Lutterworth Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Fox Inn at The Square, Nuneaton; rated on November 21
Advertisement
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Hot Food Paradise at 126 Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: New Gurkha at Unit 3, 60 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 16