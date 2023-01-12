Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Ana’s Homemade Cakes, at CV10 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Community Cafe, at Stockingford Community Centre, Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of five on November 24.