Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Ana’s Homemade Cakes, at CV10 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Community Cafe, at Stockingford Community Centre, Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of five on November 24.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.