Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: A Bit O'Lemon Cake Company at CV11; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: The Tilting Kettle at CV12; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Taartie at CV10; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: Veer's Ltd/Full of Beans Cafe at CV10; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: Saputo Dairy UK Canteen - Churchill Catering at Dairy Crest Ltd Distribution Centre, Walsingham Drive, Nuneaton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Manjo's Kitchen at CV11; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Sweet Bakes at CV11; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Garden of Eden at CV11; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Chrissie's Catering at 191 Heath End Road, Nuneaton; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Nana's @ Classic Interiors at Classic Interiors Warwick House, Weddington Road, Nuneaton; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Caking Around at CV11; rated on August 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Nuneaton Cricket Club at Nuneaton Cricket Ground, Weddington Road, Nuneaton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Popworld at Reflex, Church Street, Nuneaton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Hare & Hounds at Hare & Hounds Lane, Nuneaton; rated on August 4

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Exhall Fish and Chips at 17 Trelawney Road, Exhall; rated on August 4