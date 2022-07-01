Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Deam Coffee and Dessert Shop at 82 Bulkington Road, Bedworth; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Castillo's Cafe at 116 Abbey Street, Nuneaton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Arbury Hall Tea Rooms at Arbury Hall, Nuneaton; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Nuneaton Party Animals at CV10; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Mo's Bubble Tea at Unit 2 Barley House, 5 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on June 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Acorn at Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hidden Dragon at 10 Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on June 15