Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Deam Coffee and Dessert Shop at 82 Bulkington Road, Bedworth; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Castillo's Cafe at 116 Abbey Street, Nuneaton; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Arbury Hall Tea Rooms at Arbury Hall, Nuneaton; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Nuneaton Party Animals at CV10; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Mo's Bubble Tea at Unit 2 Barley House, 5 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on June 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Acorn at Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on June 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hidden Dragon at 10 Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Snappy Tomato Pizza at 15 Mill Street, Bedworth; rated on May 31