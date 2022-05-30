Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Peri Peri Bros at 35 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Camp Hill Education and Social Centre - Lunch Club at Camp Hill Education Sports And Social Centre, 460 Cedar Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bedworth Ex Servicemens Club at Rye Piece Ringway, Bedworth; rated on May 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: