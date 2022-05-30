Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Peri Peri Bros at 35 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Camp Hill Education and Social Centre - Lunch Club at Camp Hill Education Sports And Social Centre, 460 Cedar Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bedworth Ex Servicemens Club at Rye Piece Ringway, Bedworth; rated on May 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Fishnet at Unit 2 Horeston Grange Shopping Centre, Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on May 10