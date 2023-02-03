Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths in Nuneaton and Bedworth

Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 482 people had died in the area by January 19.

They were among 21,353 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.